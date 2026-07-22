New Commission representative in France brings EU finance expertise to the fore

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Aliénor Margerit has been appointed as the new head of the European Commission’s Representation in Paris.

In the role, she will serve as the Commission’s official representative in France under the political authority of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU executive informed on Wednesday.

The start date for the appointment will be decided later, it added.

The Commission’s Representations are offices based in EU member state capitals that liaise with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens, and provide information to the media and the public about EU policies.

Margerit is a French national and most recently worked as a head of unit responsible for access to finance in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, known as DG GROW.

She previously held roles in the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, known as DG ECFIN, including as head of unit covering the economies of Croatia and Spain.

Previous roles in the Commission and France’s banking authorities

Before that, she served as deputy head of cabinet to former economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, working on political strategy, relations between EU institutions and coordination of the cabinet’s economic portfolio.

Before joining the Commission in 2008, she worked for banking authorities in France.

The Commission said it maintains Representations in all EU member state capitals and also has regional offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw.

Heads of Representation are appointed by the Commission president and act as her political representatives in the member state where they are posted.