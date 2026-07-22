New EU principal advisers signal shift in legal and audit leadership

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The European Commission has appointed three new principal legal advisers in its Legal Service and a new director in its Internal Audit Service, with the start dates to be decided later.

Tim Maxian Rusche was appointed Principal Legal Adviser for the Legal Service’s “Affair” team, which covers areas including establishment, services, business law, movement of capital, transport, intellectual property and the information society, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

He is a German national and was previously a legal adviser in the Legal Service, having also worked there as assistant to the director-general and in teams focused on the eurozone, state aid and trade defence.

Hannes Kraemer was appointed Principal Legal Adviser for the Legal Service’s RELEX team, which deals with external relations and international law.

A German national, he previously served as principal adviser on legal matters related to EU-UK relations in the Legal Service and also worked in the UK Task Force, as well as in a team dealing with EU institutions.

Céline Valero was appointed Principal Legal Adviser for the Legal Service’s eurozone team, which covers eurozone and economic issues.

Valero, a French national, was previously a legal adviser in that team and has also worked as coordinator for defence and space policies in the Legal Service and as deputy head of unit in the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety.

New director named in Internal Audit Service

Ilian Komitski was appointed director in charge of cohesion, green economy, security and justice within the Commission’s Internal Audit Service — an independent department that provides risk-based assurance and advice on the institution’s work — the Commission said.

Komitski, a Bulgarian national, previously headed the cohesion unit in the Internal Audit Service and earlier led units covering European networks, energy, transport and digital, as well as finance.