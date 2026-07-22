EU launches new security analysis unit amid rising geopolitical tensions

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The European Commission has created a Security College Secretariat within its Secretariat-General, with the change due to take effect on 1 September.

The new unit will support the work of the Commission’s Security College by providing analysis on security and geopolitical trends and challenges, and what they mean for the European Union and its policies, the EU executive disclosed on Wednesday.

It will monitor developments in the security landscape, coordinate analytical input across the Commission, and prepare strategic assessments for the Commission President and the College.

The Secretariat will also support preparations for regular Security College meetings and organise ad hoc discussions when needed in response to emerging situations or crises.

Links with intelligence analysis and member states

The Secretariat will work with relevant Commission services and the Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity — a Commission function that produces intelligence assessments by bringing together information from different sources — the Commission said.

It may also work with EU Member States where appropriate.

The Commission said the College has designated the current Deputy Director-General for Security, Workplace and Wellbeing in the Directorate-General for Human Resources as the Head of the Security College Secretariat.