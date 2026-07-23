EU renewables rise to 26.2% but still short of 2030 target

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Renewable energy made up 26.2% of the EU’s total energy use in 2025, up from 25.2% in 2024.

The share has increased steadily since the series began in 2004, when renewables accounted for 9.6% of gross final energy consumption, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The EU’s 2030 target is 42.5%.

Sweden recorded the highest share of renewables in overall energy consumption at 65.4%, followed by Finland at 53.0% and Denmark at 48.2%.

The lowest shares were in Belgium (14.9%), Slovakia (16.3%) and Ireland (17.2%).

Nearly half of EU electricity came from renewables

Renewables accounted for 49.9% of the EU’s gross electricity consumption in 2025, a rise of 2.4 percentage points from 2024, Eurostat reported.

In 2004, the share was 15.9%.

Austria had the highest renewables share in electricity consumption at 90.8%, followed by Sweden at 89.2% and Denmark at 77.7%.

Portugal (65.6%), Greece (60.9%) and Spain (60.7%) also recorded shares above 60%.

Malta had the lowest share of renewables in electricity consumption at 11.2%, followed by Czechia (19.2%), Luxembourg (23.3%), Slovakia (24.1%) and Cyprus (27.5%).

Renewables also accounted for 27.4% of energy used for heating and cooling across the EU in 2025, up from 26.7% in 2024.