NATO’s €6.5b 2027 budget prioritises Ukraine aid and energy security

Credit: NATO

NATO’s North Atlantic Council has approved the Alliance’s 2027 – 2031 Common Funding Resource Plan and signed off a separate fuel supply chain investment programme.

The five-year resource plan sets out how NATO expects to invest in shared priorities and provides what it described as a forward-looking picture of its expected funding needs over that period, the alliance press service announced on Wednesday.

Member countries also agreed the 2027 funding ceilings for NATO’s Military Budget, Civil Budget and Security Investment Programme, taking total common funding to up to €6.5 billion.

Fuel supply chain plan

The Council also formally approved the NATO Fuel Supply Chain Capability Programme Plan, a €27 billion package to modernise NATO’s fuel storage and distribution infrastructure.

The investment will support new facilities, including pipelines, in the eastern and south-eastern parts of the Alliance.

NATO said the resource plan also includes funding for support to Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine initiative and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre.