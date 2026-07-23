NATO broadens Indo-Pacific ties as Japan visit highlights security links with Europe

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Japan’s Minister of Defence Shinjirō Koizumi at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the security environment, defence industrial cooperation and support for Ukraine.

Rutte discussed NATO’s partnership with Japan during the visit, the alliance press service announced.

He also talked about links between security in the Euro-Atlantic area and security in the Indo-Pacific.

NATO’s ties with Japan

NATO and Japan have been in dialogue and cooperation since their first contacts in the early 1990s.

Japan is one of NATO’s partners in the Indo-Pacific region, alongside Australia, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, NATO said.