NATO unveils Gulf-backed security projects against drones and CBRN threats

NATO’s special representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina, visited Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia on 15 and 16 July to discuss new “flagship projects” with Gulf partner countries.

Colomina met Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, at the command’s headquarters, the alliance press service informed on Thursday.

The talks focused on putting into practice a new set of projects under NATO’s Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, a partnership programme that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Projects launched at NATO summit in Ankara

The “ICI Flagship Projects” were launched at a NATO Summit in Ankara earlier this month, NATO said.

The projects cover areas including maritime security, countering uncrewed aerial systems — drones — and defence against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as countering terrorism.

The projects are intended to support the ICI partner countries in addressing security challenges while also using existing capabilities to contribute to NATO’s security.