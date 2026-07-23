EU greenlights €1.47b for Sweden as reforms tackle climate, housing, education

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Sweden’s second request for €1.47 billion in EU funding under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within the NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

Sweden had “satisfactorily completed” eight milestones and eight targets linked to the request, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Measures covered by the request include support for local and regional climate projects through the “Climate Leap” initiative, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Sweden has also completed reforms to streamline environmental permitting and speed up authorisations for developing the electricity grid.

Education, care and housing measures

The assessment also covers the creation of additional study places in regional adult vocational education and in universities and other higher education institutions, the Commission said.

It added that new legislation has introduced a national professional programme for principals, teachers and early childhood education and care teachers.

Other measures include upskilling staff working in elderly care centres and new legislation regulating the professional title of nursing assistants.

The request also includes steps to increase the supply of new rental homes, including measures described as lowering rent to relieve the housing shortage, and a revision of the framework for building permits to help speed up the permitting process.

Sweden submitted the payment request on 23 January 2026.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver an opinion before the payment can go ahead following a Commission payment decision.

If paid, the €1.47 billion would bring the total funds disbursed to Sweden under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to €3.11 billion, corresponding to 90.34% of the total in Sweden’s plan.