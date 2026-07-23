EU allocates €103.6m emergency aid for storm-hit Malta, Portugal, Spain

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The European Commission has approved €103.6 million in advance payments from the EU Solidarity Fund for Malta, Portugal and Spain following storm damage in January and February 2026.

The funding — allocated through the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF), which provides financial help after major disasters — follows applications submitted by the three countries and a Commission assessment that they meet the criteria to access the fund, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Malta will receive €931,014 after Storm Harry hit the country between 19 and 21 January 2026, causing flooding, coastal damage and transport disruption.

It said the storm affected public infrastructure as well as harbours, fisheries, aquaculture, agricultural assets and local communities.

Portugal will receive €65.37 million after a sequence of storms between 22 January and 15 February 2026 brought strong winds, coastal turmoil and heavy rainfall.

The storms led to floods and landslides, caused 18 deaths, and disrupted essential services.

Impact in Spain and next steps

Spain will receive €37.26 million after being hit by the same storms as Portugal between 22 January and 14 February 2026, according to the Commission.

It said prolonged cuts to electricity, water and telecommunications affected thousands of people, with significant material losses and homes destroyed or left uninhabitable.

The Commission added it will now propose final support for the three applications to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, with final payments to follow later if approved and depending on available budget.

Since it was set up in 2002, the EU Solidarity Fund has provided more than €11 billion for 148 disaster events across 25 EU member states and six accession countries.