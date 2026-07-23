EU boosts Cuba aid with €10m amid energy crisis and fuel shortages

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The European Commission has released an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid for Cuba, saying the funding will support vulnerable groups including older people, children, pregnant and lactating women, and communities in remote areas affected by fuel shortages and an energy crisis.

The money will be directed towards healthcare, including medicines and support for primary and maternal health facilities, the Commission informed on Thursday.

It will also cover emergency food assistance and nutrition treatment for children and mothers.

Support for water supplies is included, with funding for the rehabilitation of water systems and the provision of supplies to treat water.

The package also includes logistics to reach hard-to-access areas, as well as renewable energy solutions.

Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said energy shortages were making it harder for people in Cuba to access basic supplies, healthcare and other essential services.

Previous EU funding for Cuba

The Commission said the new €10 million is in addition to €4 million approved at the start of this year as a regional allocation for the Caribbean that was mainly dedicated to needs in Cuba.

A further €2 million reinforcement was approved in April.

Separately, the Commission said it provided assistance last year after hurricane Melissa caused extensive damage on the island. In 2025, nearly €6 million was mobilised for disaster preparedness and emergency response in Cuba.

EU humanitarian aid is channelled through humanitarian partners working on the ground.