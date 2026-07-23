EU eyes financial literacy overhaul with new projects and voluntary code of conduct

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has launched two new EU-wide initiatives on financial literacy, including a call for examples of successful projects and a stakeholder roundtable to help draft a voluntary code of conduct.

People and organisations are being invited to submit details of existing financial literacy initiatives — such as projects on investing, saving and understanding financial risks — by 30 October 2026, the Commission informed in a release on Thursday.

It said it will review submissions to identify common themes and factors linked to successful programmes, and publish the results in a synthesis report.

The findings will be shared with EU member states, with selected practices due to be discussed at a meeting of the Government Expert Group on Retail Financial Services subgroup on financial literacy at the end of 2026.

Voluntary code of conduct

Separately, the Commission is seeking stakeholders to join a roundtable that will provide input into a voluntary European Code of Conduct for private and not-for-profit organisations that promote financial literacy.

Financial literacy typically refers to people’s ability to understand and use information about money matters, such as budgeting, borrowing and investing, it noted.

The proposed code is intended to cover issues including transparency of objectives, the accuracy and impartiality of content, and safeguards to reduce conflicts of interest.

Applications to join the roundtable are open until 16 September, with the code expected to be adopted in the first quarter of 2027.