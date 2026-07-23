EU backs €715m Dutch plan to slash farm pollution in critical ecosystems

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The European Commission has approved a €715 million Dutch state aid scheme to permanently reduce ammonia emissions from livestock farms affecting Natura 2000 protected areas.

Ammonia emissions from livestock farming contribute to nitrogen deposition in Natura 2000 sites in the Netherlands that are described as overburdened, the Commission announced on Thursday.

The scheme supports the voluntary, definitive and irrevocable closure of livestock farming sites responsible for those emissions.

It will be open to micro, small and medium-sized livestock farmers keeping dairy cattle, turkeys, chickens and pigs, as well as veal calves, dairy goats, rabbits, meat ducks and other cattle.

Farms located partly or wholly within an overburdened Natura 2000 area — or within 1,000 metres of one — will be prioritised under the scheme.

Aid will be provided as direct grants worth 100% to 110% of eligible costs, and the scheme will run for five years.

Approval under EU State aid rules

The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows certain types of support for economic activities under specified conditions.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.122041 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.