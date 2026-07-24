EU farms face stark digital divide as internet access varies by country

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About 43% of farms in the EU reported having internet access in 2023.

Internet connectivity on farms varied widely by country, with rates above 90% in Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, Latvia, Czechia and Austria, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Around 11% of EU farms used farm management information systems — digital platforms used to plan and track day-to-day farm operations — while about 7% used robotics, defined as machines capable of autonomous operation without direct human intervention.

Precision farming covers a larger share of EU farmland

About 18% of farms with utilised agricultural area (UAA) used some form of precision farming technology or practice in 2023, including variable rate techniques that use data from sensors, satellites or GPS to apply inputs more precisely, Eurostat said.

Those farms managed about 44% of the EU’s total utilised agricultural area.

There were also large differences between countries in the share of farmland managed by farms using precision farming technologies, with Luxembourg, Finland and Estonia above 75%, while Cyprus was at about 1% and Greece and Romania between 10% and 15%.