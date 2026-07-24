Danish diplomat tapped to lead EU strategy in conflict-stricken Sahel

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Birgitte Nygaard Markussen has been appointed as the European Union’s new Special Representative for the Sahel and will start the role on 1 September 2026.

Her initial mandate will run for 12 months, until 31 August 2027, according to the Council. She will succeed João Cravinho, who has held the post since November 2024, the Council of the EU informed Thursday night.

The EU Special Representative for the Sahel is tasked with supporting the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, in implementing the EU’s 2025 renewed approach to the region.

The role includes leading the EU’s political dialogue with partners in the Sahel and helping coordinate the EU’s political, security and development engagement.

The post covers Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, as well as the wider region.

The representative also works with governments in the Sahel and neighbouring countries, regional organisations, the United Nations, the African Union and other international partners.

Diplomat with experience in the Sahel and EU external relations

Markussen is a Danish diplomat and currently serves as Denmark’s Special Envoy to the Sahel and Great Lakes, the Council said.

She has held roles in Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service (EEAS) — the EU’s diplomatic service.

Between 2016 and 2023, she held several senior positions in the EEAS, including Head of the EU Delegation to the African Union and EU Ambassador to the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

She has also served as Denmark’s ambassador to Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and the Central African Republic, and as Director for Africa at Denmark’s foreign ministry.

EU Special Representatives are appointed to promote the EU’s policies and interests in particular regions or on specific issues.

There are currently 11 of them supporting the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.