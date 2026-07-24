EU clears €54m aid for Luxembourg's transport firms hit by fuel price surge

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved a €54 million Luxembourg state aid scheme to support road transport and rail freight companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support will be paid as direct grants, with funding able to cover up to 70% of additional fuel costs incurred between 1 March and 31 December 2026, the Commission announced on Friday.

The scheme was cleared under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — which the Commission adopted on 29 April 2026.

Luxembourg notified the Commission of the €54 million package for firms operating in road transport and rail freight.

What is METSAF?

METSAF is a temporary set of EU rules that allows member states to give certain types of state support to sectors considered exposed to the effects of the Middle East crisis, including transport, agriculture, fishery and energy-intensive industries, the Commission said.

The framework is due to remain in place until 31 December 2026.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under the case number SA.123838 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.