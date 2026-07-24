EU funding proposed for 235 dismissed car workers in Finland amid auto crisis

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The European Commission has proposed €410,310 from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 235 workers dismissed by car industry contract manufacturer Valmet Automotive in Finland.

Valmet Automotive, which makes vehicles under contract for major car makers, was left without new orders after a large contract ended in 2025 amid a wider downturn in the global automotive sector, the Commission noted in a statement on Friday.

The company announced in November 2025 that it would dismiss 235 workers and temporarily lay off a further 860 employees.

The proposed EU funding would contribute to a support package including career counselling, job-search help, training in new and transferable skills, recruitment incentives and financial support for business start-ups.

The total estimated cost of the package is €683,850, with 60% covered by the Commission and 40% by Turku Employment Region, the local public employment service.

Approval needed from Parliament and member states

Finland began supporting the affected workers in March 2026 and the EU fund can cover costs retroactively, the Commission said.

The proposal requires approval by the European Parliament and the Council, with a simple majority needed in Parliament and a qualified majority in the Council.

The European Globalisation Adjustment Fund has been used since 2007 in 192 cases, with €737 million allocated to support more than 185,000 people in 20 EU member states.