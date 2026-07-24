Waste and packaging giants expand across borders in EU-approved deals

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The European Commission has cleared two cross-border takeovers — Derichebourg Environnement’s planned purchase of Germany’s Scholz Group and Spanish packaging company SAICA’s acquisition of German firm THIMM — under the EU Merger Regulation.

Derichebourg Environnement SAS of France has been approved to take sole control of Scholz Holding GmbH and Scholz Recycling GmbH, together with their subsidiaries, known as the Scholz Group, the Commission announced on Friday.

The deal relates mainly to waste management, particularly the recycling of scrap metals.

The Commission said it did not expect the transaction to raise competition concerns because of the companies’ limited market position following the takeover.

The case was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure.

SAICA cleared to buy THIMM

In a separate decision, the Commission approved SA Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa — known as SAICA — taking sole control of THIMM Group GmbH + Co. KG. The deal concerns corrugated paper and cardboard packaging.

The Commission also concluded that the SAICA–THIMM transaction would not raise competition concerns given the companies’ limited market positions after the deal, and said it was assessed under the simplified review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s online competition case register under case numbers M.12491 (Derichebourg–Scholz) and M.12486 (SAICA–THIMM).