NATO deepens Gulf ties as Iran tensions cast shadow over regional talks

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina, visited Qatar on 23 July and held talks with senior government and military officials.

Colomina met Dr Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Qatar’s Secretary of State for International Cooperation, and Lieutenant-General Jasim bin Mohammed Al-Mannai, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, NATO informed Friday night.

He reaffirmed NATO’s “solidarity” with its Gulf partners and repeated the alliance’s condemnation of what it described as ongoing “indiscriminate Iranian attacks.”

The discussions covered the regional security situation and possible ways to deepen cooperation between NATO and Qatar.

Partnership plans discussed

Colomina also welcomed Qatar’s recent endorsement of an Individually Tailored Partnership Programme — a framework setting out agreed areas of cooperation between NATO and a partner country.

He discussed the implementation of four “flagship projects” under the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, a NATO partnership framework with countries in the Gulf region, which the alliance said were launched at its summit in Ankara earlier this month.