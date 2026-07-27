EU condemns Nicaragua’s repression, demands elections, prisoner release

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The EU said it is closely monitoring Nicaragua’s political situation, citing a severe deterioration in fundamental rights.

The EU continues to condemn what it called “systemic repression” by Nicaraguan authorities, and repeated its call for the release of all political prisoners, it said in a statement by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

It also called for what it described as a full return to the rule of law, and for international human rights organisations to be allowed back into the country.

The EU urged dialogue between the government and the opposition, including talks on electoral reforms.

Calls for elections “as initially planned”

The bloc stated it wants elections to be conducted and to take place “as initially planned”, and called for them to be transparent, inclusive and credible, in line with international standards.

It said it would continue to support people in Nicaragua seeking democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The EU added it remains open to political dialogue with Nicaragua through appropriate diplomatic channels, and said this should be conducted respectfully and in co-operation with regional actors.