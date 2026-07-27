EU and Seychelles strike fishing deal, but Parliament consent still pending

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The European Union and Seychelles have signed a new four-year protocol allowing EU fishing vessels to operate in Seychelles’ waters and catch up to 55,000 tonnes of tuna and other migratory species a year.

Up to 30 EU purse seiner vessels and eight longliners will be able to obtain licences under the deal.

Purse seiners use large nets to encircle fish, while longliners fish with lines carrying multiple baited hooks.

Fishing activity by EU vessels had been interrupted since the previous protocol expired on 23 February 2026 while the new agreement was being finalised.

The EU’s total financial contribution under the protocol will be €23 million over four years, with €3 million set aside to support the sustainable fisheries sector in Seychelles.

EU shipowners will also pay Seychelles a licence and catch fee of €90 per tonne, as well as a separate fee for environmental management and observation of marine ecosystems in Seychelles waters.

Parliament consent still required

The new protocol applies from 27 July 2026 and will enter into force once both sides complete ratification, which on the EU side requires the consent of the European Parliament, the Commission said.

Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis stated: “Today’s renewed partnership with Seychelles shows what the EU stands for: trusted cooperation, sustainable fisheries and a stronger economy.”