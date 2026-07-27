EU backs €300m aid for Italian transport companies triggered by fuel price hike

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The European Commission has approved a €300 million Italian state aid scheme to support road transport companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The measure was cleared under the EU’s Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, adopted on 29 April 2026, the Commission added in a release on Monday.

Diesel prices in Italy rose by 16.9% in March 2026 compared with February, followed by increases of 23.3% in April and 18% in May.

Support will be provided as a tax credit — a credit that companies can use to reduce taxes they owe — which can be used to offset liabilities such as income tax, VAT and social security contributions by 31 December 2026.

Eligible road transport companies established in Italy, or with a registered office in the country, can receive aid covering up to 70% of additional fuel costs tied to the Middle East crisis for fuel bought between March and June 2026.

How the scheme was approved

The Commission said it assessed the plan under EU State aid rules and found it met the conditions set out in the temporary framework.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026, while a non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.123830 once confidentiality checks have been completed.