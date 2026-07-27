Ukraine emerges as top contender in EU higher education shake-up

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Twenty-two new projects involving 105 Ukrainian organisations have been recommended for funding in 2026 under the EU’s Erasmus+ Capacity Building in Higher Education programme.

The projects are part of a wider selection of 180 initiatives proposed for funding this year, involving more than 1,639 higher-education stakeholders from almost 116 countries, the EU Delegation to Ukraine informed on Monday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Ukraine was among the top five countries by number of projects recommended for funding.

Erasmus+ is the European Union’s education programme, and the Capacity Building in Higher Education strand supports cooperation between universities and other bodies to strengthen higher-education systems.

The 22 Ukraine-linked projects cover areas including green and digital transitions, water and climate resilience, modernising STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths), smart mobility, good governance, research management and dual education — a model that combines classroom learning with workplace training.

Universities and partners involved

The recommended projects include 15 national projects, four regional and three cross-regional projects, involving 194 partners from 29 countries, the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.

Among the 105 Ukrainian partners are 61 higher-education institutions, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance and the National Qualification Agency, as well as 10 other organisations including IT clusters, businesses and non-governmental organisations.

Ten Ukrainian universities are listed as project grant-holder coordinators across 11 projects, including the National University “Kyiv Aviation Institute”, Lviv Polytechnic National University and the Ukrainian Catholic University.

From 2015 to 2026, 140 Capacity Building in Higher Education projects were funded for Ukraine through Erasmus+ calls.