EU revises state aid rules amid border tensions and uneven regional needs

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation on proposed changes to its regional State aid guidelines, which govern when EU countries can give financial support to businesses in specific parts of their territory.

The guidelines set the legal framework for State aid for regional development and territorial cohesion, and include criteria for identifying which areas can receive regional aid, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

Those areas are set out in regional aid maps approved by the Commission, and the current maps expire at the end of 2027.

The proposed amendments take account of the latest regional socio-economic data for identifying eligible areas for the period 2028 to 2034, and consider challenges facing EU eastern regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

Interested parties have until 30 September 2026 to respond to the consultation on the draft guidelines.

Timing and next steps

The draft text will also be discussed in a multilateral meeting between the Commission and EU member states.

The Commission expects to adopt the amended guidelines by the end of 2026, giving member states time to prepare and notify their regional aid maps that would take effect in 2028.

“Our proposed amendment of the State aid rules for regional aid ensures that support is directed to the regions where it is most needed while ensuring a level playing field in the Single Market,” Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said.