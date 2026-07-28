EU backs €149m aid for Swedish farmers hit by soaring costs

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The European Commission has approved a €149 million (SEK 1.6 billion) Swedish State aid scheme to support agricultural, fishing and aquaculture companies facing higher fuel and fertiliser prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme will provide direct grants to companies involved in primary production of agricultural products, as well as fishery and aquaculture products, according to the Commission's release issued on Tuesday.

Support will be calculated based on the increase in the prices of fuel and fertilisers, with aid covering 85% of the estimated rise in fuel and nitrogen fertiliser costs for agricultural companies and 85% of the estimated rise in fuel costs for fishery and aquaculture companies.

Payments will be capped at €50,000 per company and the scheme will run until 31 December 2026.

Approved under temporary EU State aid framework

Sweden notified the measure under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF), a time-limited set of EU rules introduced on 29 April 2026 to let Member States support parts of the economy exposed to the crisis, the Commission said.

METSAF applies until 31 December 2026 and covers sectors including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries.