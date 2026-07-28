EU backs extended €703m Spanish fuel aid despite shifting tax measures

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved changes to a Spanish State aid scheme that supports road transport companies dealing with higher fuel prices linked to the Crisis in the Middle East.

The scheme was first cleared on 29 June 2026 under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF), a set of EU rules allowing limited, time-bound support linked to the crisis, the Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Spain’s programme, which initially covered March to June 2026, has been extended by three months so it also covers July and August 2026, the organisation said. The estimated budget has been increased to €703 million.

Aid amounts have also been adjusted to reflect a temporary reduction in Spain’s national excise duty on hydrocarbons — a tax applied to fuel products. All other conditions of the original scheme remain unchanged.

How the EU assessed the changes

The Commission assessed the modified scheme under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and relevant sections of the METSAF.

It found the updated Spanish scheme remains in line with the METSAF conditions, and that the extension and amendments did not change its earlier conclusions on the measure’s necessity, appropriateness and proportionality.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.124070 in the Commission’s state aid register.