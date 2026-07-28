Wednesday 29 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Frasers Group wins EU approval to control German fashion giant HUGO BOSS

Tuesday 28 July 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Frasers Group wins EU approval to control German fashion giant HUGO BOSS
Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Frasers Group’s acquisition of sole control of German fashion company HUGO BOSS under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to the supply and retail of premium clothing, shoes and accessories, the Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it cleared the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions following the proposed acquisition.

Simplified review process

The notified deal was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, according to its statement.

More details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12514.

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