Frasers Group wins EU approval to control German fashion giant HUGO BOSS

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The European Commission has approved Frasers Group’s acquisition of sole control of German fashion company HUGO BOSS under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to the supply and retail of premium clothing, shoes and accessories, the Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it cleared the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions following the proposed acquisition.

Simplified review process

The notified deal was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, according to its statement.

More details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12514.