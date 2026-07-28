EU rewrites energy market rules in response to fossil fuel crisis

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New EU rules governing electricity and gas markets have started to take effect, introducing new consumer protections and changes intended to support a shift away from fossil fuels.

The updated electricity market rules apply from 17 July 2026, while the gas market rules will apply from 5 August 2026, according to the Commission.

The Commission linked the changes to the 2022 energy crisis, when gas prices reached record levels and electricity bills rose sharply.

Under the revised electricity rules, consumers must be offered a choice between fixed-price contracts and dynamic pricing contracts.

Customers are also set to receive clearer information before signing contracts and stronger safeguards when choosing or switching suppliers.

The rules also allow consumers to generate and share renewable electricity with neighbours and communities.

Additional measures include protections for vulnerable customers — including from disconnection — and a “supplier of last resort” arrangement if an electricity supplier fails.

Gas rules cover hydrogen and stronger consumer rights

The new gas market rules support the replacement of fossil gas with renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, the Commission said.

Hydrogen is a gas that can be used as a fuel and is considered low-carbon when produced with low emissions.

Consumers will have rights including a free choice of supplier, better information on offers, and protections in disputes with suppliers.

The rules also include specific protections from disconnection for vulnerable consumers and people affected by energy poverty, including during the energy transition.