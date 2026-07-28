Moldova’s new liaison prosecutor joins EU agency in cross-border crime push

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Alexandru Cladco has been appointed as the new Liaison Prosecutor for the Republic of Moldova at Eurojust, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.

Cladco has been seconded to Eurojust from Moldova’s General Prosecutor’s Office for a five-year term under legal provisions adopted in 2025 on the status of liaison prosecutors at Eurojust, the EU body announced on Tuesday.

He joined Eurojust in July 2026 and will work on cooperation between Moldovan authorities and international counterparts on cross-border criminal investigations.

Cladco said his role would involve facilitating cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Moldova and EU member states and non-EU partner states, within Eurojust’s mandate to coordinate national judicial authorities investigating and prosecuting serious, organised and transnational crime.

He also referred to Moldova’s commitment to joining the European Union and said the country remained committed to tackling organised cross-border crime.

Experience and background

Cladco brings more than 20 years of prosecutorial experience and has held senior roles at the General Prosecutor’s Office in Chisinau, including Head of the International Cooperation and European Integration Department, Eurojust said.

He has served on several GRECO evaluation teams — part of the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption — and was a member of Moldova’s national delegation to the United Nations Universal Periodic Review.

Cladco holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Bucharest and a Master’s degree in criminal procedure law from Moldova State University.