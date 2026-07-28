Airlines and rail firms face tighter rules as EU revamps passenger protections

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EU travellers facing cancelled flights, delayed trains or lost luggage this summer can make claims under EU-wide passenger rights rules.

The guidance covers journeys into, within and outside the EU, with entitlements depending on the mode of transport used, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Examples listed include missing a connecting flight, being denied boarding due to overbooking, rail cancellations or delays, buses or coaches departing early, and problems on sea journeys such as lost luggage or injuries at sea.

Passengers who want to complain are told to contact the company they bought the ticket from using the firm’s complaint form, it said. If there is no reply within one month for rail, two months for airlines or ship carriers, or three months for bus and coach operators — or if the reply is unsatisfactory — passengers can complain to the national authority in the country where the problem happened.

Travellers can also contact their local European Consumer Centre for help and advice on passenger rights problems.

EU residents who still cannot resolve a dispute can try an out-of-court process through an Alternative Dispute Resolution body.

New air passenger rights rules adopted in July 2026

Revised EU rules on air passenger rights were adopted in July 2026, marking the first major overhaul in more than 20 years, the Commission said.

The revised rules include a right for children under 12 to sit next to an accompanying adult at no extra cost, clearer information on baggage allowances and fees before booking, and quicker and simpler procedures for compensation or reimbursement.

The package also includes support and re-routing when flights are cancelled or significantly delayed, better protection for connecting journeys, and stronger rights for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility — including protections for mobility equipment.

The new rules are expected to enter into force next summer, and current EU passenger rights will apply until then.