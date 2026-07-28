EU circular economy plans face hurdles with fragmented rules, data gaps

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New reports drawing on EU-funded Horizon Europe projects have set out barriers and recommendations for scaling up circular economy solutions across Europe.

The publications look at how research and innovation projects could inform the EU’s upcoming Circular Economy Act, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

The circular economy is a system designed to keep materials in use for longer through reuse, repair and recycling.

Four focus areas are covered: circular public procurement, extended producer responsibility, rules on recycled and bio-based content and “end-of-waste” criteria, and waste electrical and electronic equipment including the recovery of critical raw materials.

“End-of-waste” criteria refer to conditions under which certain waste materials can stop being legally classified as waste.

The reports identify constraints including regulatory fragmentation, limited interoperability between data systems, and insufficient cross-border coordination.

They also set out recommendations tailored to specific areas, including life cycle-based extended producer responsibility schemes, procurement tools, and harmonised end-of-waste criteria.

Extended producer responsibility typically requires manufacturers to help fund or manage the collection and treatment of products at the end of their life.

Focus on data and supply chains

The publications highlight the role of territorially grounded circular policies, the deployment of Digital Product Passports, and integrated reverse supply chains for recovering critical raw materials, according to the same statement.

Digital Product Passports are intended to carry information about a product — such as materials used and how it can be repaired or recycled.

One of the reports published focuses on circular public procurement, the Commission said, referring to purchasing policies that factor in durability, repairability and recyclability.