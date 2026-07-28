EU slaps steep anti-dumping tariffs on yarns from China amid industry harm

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The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of between 60% and 67.6% on imports of polyamide yarns from China, after an investigation found they were entering the bloc at dumped prices.

The measures follow findings that the imports were causing injury to the EU’s polyamide yarn industry, which directly employs about 2,000 people across Croatia, Italy, Spain, Romania and Slovenia.

Anti-dumping duties are tariffs applied when goods are found to be sold abroad at unfairly low prices, following an investigation under EU trade rules.

Polyamide yarns are used in a range of products because of their performance and versatility, including outerwear, sportswear, hosiery and swimwear, as well as home furnishing and medical applications.

€400 million market

The EU market for polyamide yarns is worth about €400 million.

Details of the definitive measures have been published in the EU’s Official Journal.

More information on the EU’s trade defence policy is available on the European Commission’s trade website.