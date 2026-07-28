Skilled migrants stuck in low-wage roles despite EU efforts to close gaps

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A new EMN-OECD study has found that many non-EU nationals in participating European Migration Network (EMN) countries are working in jobs below their qualifications, often because of language barriers, difficulties getting qualifications recognised and discrimination.

The research looks at “third-country nationals” — people who are not citizens of the EU — across EMN member countries, drawing on input from 25 EMN National Contact Points and comparative analysis by the OECD, the European Commission reported on Tuesday.

It covers labour migrants as well as people who arrive through family reunification, beneficiaries of international protection (people granted asylum or similar protection) and beneficiaries of temporary protection, according to the study.

Migrants often respond to skills mismatch by taking lower-skilled roles than their training or previous work would suggest — such as working as a dental assistant rather than a dentist, or as a carer rather than a medical practitioner.

Limited language proficiency, challenges in recognising qualifications — including problems providing documentation — and care-related constraints such as access to affordable childcare were identified among the main factors linked to skills mismatch and slower labour market integration.

Third-country nationals were more likely than native-born workers in EMN member countries to be overqualified for their jobs, and the gap often remained even after years of residence, the study said.

Measures to reduce skills mismatch

A range of policies and tools have been introduced in different countries to address skills mismatch, including qualification recognition measures, career guidance, language training, upskilling and reskilling, and sector-specific initiatives linked to labour shortages, the EMN-OECD study said.

Ministries and educational institutions were reported as leading in promoting policies to tackle skills mismatch.

Municipalities, other sub-national authorities, NGOs and social partners such as trade unions were described as providing services including civic courses and job referrals.

Among the ongoing challenges, the report cited insufficient provision of advanced language support, complex qualification recognition procedures and employer-side barriers such as discrimination and limited awareness of hiring regulations.

Examples of approaches described as good practice included combining qualification recognition with language support and vocational training, alongside more integrated arrangements involving migrants, employers and support services.