EU condemns attack on French diplomats in Iran as treaty violation

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The European Union has condemned what it described as an attack by Iranian security forces on two diplomats from the French Embassy in Tehran on 19 July, and called on Iran to hold those responsible to account.

The EU said the incident involved “aggression” against the two French diplomats and stated it was carried out by Iranian security forces, in a statement issued on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

It stated that the actions were a violation of the Vienna Convention — the international treaty that sets out protections and rules for diplomatic relations — and said they jeopardised the conduct of diplomacy.

Call for accountability

The EU said it stood in solidarity with France and urged Iran to comply fully with its international commitments.

Iran was asked to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.