Non-EU countries join EU sanctions on Sudan, Lebanon

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Several European countries have said they will align with new EU sanctions related to Sudan and Lebanon, according to statements issued on Wednesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1705 on 13 July 2026, amending existing restrictive measures over activities “undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan.”

The decision bans the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating in Sudan if it was exported from Sudan into the EU or any third country after 15 July 2026.

It also prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export of certain goods that could be used for gold mining or gold exploitation to any person or entity in Sudan, or for use in Sudan.

Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine said they align with the decision and will ensure their national policies conform to it.

Lebanon measures

A separate EU Council decision — Decision (CFSP) 2026/1767 — was adopted on 17 July 2026, setting out restrictive measures “in view of the situation in Lebanon”, according to the statement.

The decision extends the framework for imposing “targeted restrictive measures” for another year, until 31 July 2027.

Targeted restrictive measures are sanctions aimed at specific individuals, entities or activities rather than broad trade bans.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine said they align with that decision and will ensure their national policies conform.