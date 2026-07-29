European countries outside EU back new sanctions on human rights violations

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A group of non-EU European countries have said they will align their national policies with two new EU decisions imposing restrictive measures over serious human rights abuses and cyber-attacks.

This is according to statements issued on Wednesday on behalf of the bloc by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1723 on 13 July 2026, which adds eight people and one entity to the list of those subject to EU restrictive measures for serious human rights violations and abuses.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with that decision and will ensure their national policies conform to it.

The European Union said it “takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.”

Cyber-attacks decision lists more individuals and organisations

In a separate statement, the EU said the Council also adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1713 on 13 July 2026 on restrictive measures against cyber-attacks threatening the Union or its member states.

That decision adds eight individuals and four entities to an EU list linked to such cyber-attacks, with the names included in an annex to Decision (CFSP) 2019/797.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the cyber-attacks decision and will bring their national policies into line.

The EU said it welcomed the commitment, in the statement issued on behalf of the bloc by Kallas.