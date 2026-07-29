Non-EU countries join EU sanctions surge, intensifying pressure over Russia ties

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Several non-EU countries have said they will align with two new EU decisions expanding sanctions lists linked to Russia, according to statements issued on Wednesday on behalf of the bloc by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1707 on 13 July 2026 and added one person to the list of sanctioned individuals and organisations set out in Annex I to Decision (CFSP) 2024/2643.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with that decision. They said they will ensure their national policies conform to it.

Second decision adds 16 names and entities

The EU Council also adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1709 on 13 July 2026, adding 11 people and five entities to Annex I of Decision (CFSP) 2024/1484, according to the EU statement.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with this second decision and will ensure their national policies conform to it.

The European Union said it had taken note of the commitments and welcomed them.