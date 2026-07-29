EU reaffirms refugee rights on 75th anniversary of landmark UN treaty

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The European Commission and the EU’s High Representative said the European Union was reaffirming its commitment to the 1951 Refugee Convention on the 75th anniversary of the treaty.

The Convention sets out the rights of people who have fled persecution and the obligations of states to protect them, the Commission and the High Representative said in a statement on Tuesday.

They said respect for international humanitarian law — the rules of war intended to protect civilians — was “critical” to preventing and reducing forced displacement caused by armed conflict, and they referred to the role of humanitarian organisations in providing protection and assistance.

The EU also reiterated its support for the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, describing it as the UN’s lead agency for the protection of refugees and displaced communities.

EU asylum pact and Ukraine displacement

The EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum entered into application in June, and includes a framework for voluntary humanitarian admission and resettlement, according to the statement.

More than 10,000 pledges have been made under the 2026–2027 Union Plan linked to that framework.

EU member states have provided temporary protection to more than 4.4 million people who fled Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The EU also supports countries hosting large numbers of refugees and displaced people by helping provide shelter and access to essential services, and by pursuing options including local integration, resettlement and assisted voluntary return.