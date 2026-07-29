EU backs Malta’s €60.6m climate fund for vulnerable homes and firms

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The European Commission has endorsed Malta’s Social Climate Plan, unlocking €60.6 million in funding through 2032 to support vulnerable households and small companies during the shift to cleaner energy and transport.

The plan includes €45.4 million from the EU, with the remainder coming from Malta, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

The money is being provided through the EU’s Social Climate Fund, which is due to run from 2026 to 2032 and is designed to help member states finance measures linked to the social impacts of new carbon pricing rules.

Part of the funding will be used to improve the energy efficiency of homes, including renovations in public social housing apartments.

Measures listed include upgrades such as roof insulation and the installation of renewable energy systems, including heat-pump water heaters and photovoltaic panels with battery storage.

The plan also includes transport measures for more than 30,000 vulnerable users, including door-to-door community transport services.

Support tied to new EU carbon pricing

In addition, Malta’s plan includes support for vulnerable micro-enterprises in transport-dependent sectors, including improving access to affordable electric mobility and charging infrastructure, the Commission said.

The measures are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3,500 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent between 2026 and 2032.

The Social Climate Fund is expected to mobilise at least €86.7 billion across the EU over 2026–2032, combining revenues from the EU’s new emissions trading system for fuel combustion in buildings and road transport — known as ETS2 — and contributions from member states.

Malta will be able to request a first payment once implementation has started and initial investment results have been achieved.