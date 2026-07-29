EU gender equality strategy faces uneven progress despite calls for transformation

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Gender equality must be treated as a core EU value and as a factor linked to economic growth, competitiveness and democratic resilience, the European Economic and Social Committee said in a new opinion.

The committee’s opinion adopted during its July plenary session responds to the European Commission’s planned Gender Equality Strategy for 2026 – 2030 and says delivery will depend on implementation, monitoring and measurable results across all EU member states, the EESC informed on Wednesday.

Juliane Marie Neiiendam, the rapporteur for the opinion, said the EU’s challenge was “to turn those commitments into action”, adding that gender equality “benefits everyone.”

The committee stated that the previous EU gender equality strategy suffered from uneven and inadequate implementation across member states, and called for clearer benchmarks and stronger monitoring.

It also backed the Commission’s proposed performance and reporting framework under the EU’s multiannual financial framework — the long-term budget plan — which integrates gender equality across EU funding programmes.

At the same time, reporting requirements should remain proportionate and avoid unnecessary administrative burdens, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.

Jobs, pay transparency and care

Women’s economic independence should be treated as central to gender equality, with persistent gaps in employment, pay, career progression and pensions linked to structural inequalities and unequal care responsibilities, the EESC said.

The opinion pointed to the EU’s Pay Transparency Directive as a tool to support equal pay for work of equal value, and said only a limited number of member states transposed it within the deadline, calling on the Commission to ensure it is fully implemented.

The committee also called for implementation of the European Care Strategy and noted the Commission’s announcement of a European Care Deal, which it said should be developed in consultation with civil society and “social partners” — employers’ organisations and trade unions.

Better access to affordable, high-quality care services and improved working conditions in the care sector were listed as measures needed to prevent care responsibilities falling disproportionately on women.

The opinion also raised concerns about risks from digitalisation and artificial intelligence, including algorithmic bias and non-representative data reinforcing discrimination in areas such as recruitment, healthcare and pay, and called for safeguards against online violence, deepfakes and disinformation.

It also called for stronger action against gender-based violence — including exploitation, harassment and online abuse — through effective implementation of EU laws and cooperation with civil society.

Access to healthcare, including mental health services and sexual and reproductive health and rights, remains uneven across member states, the committee said, calling for a comprehensive approach covering prevention, diagnosis and treatment.