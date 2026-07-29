EU lender backs Poland’s second-largest wind farm in €260m green finance deal

Credit: EIB

The European Investment Bank has agreed more than €260 million (about 1.12 billion zloty) in financing for Polish utility TAURON to build a 190-megawatt onshore wind farm in western Poland.

The project, known as the Miejska Górka wind farm, is expected to enter operation in 2027 and is described as set to become Poland’s second-largest onshore wind farm, the European Investment Bank reported on Wednesday.

The lender said the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply nearly 200,000 households once completed.

The site will comprise more than 50 turbines, each over 130 metres tall and rated at 3.6 megawatts, with construction described as well-advanced by the bank.

The European Investment Bank said it is providing over half of the project’s total cost through long-term financing.

TAURON says loan has 18-year term

The financing agreement is the European Investment Bank’s ninth with TAURON, following earlier deals covering areas including power grids and hybrid bonds, the bank said.

TAURON said the loan includes an 18-year tenure and described the deal as the second-largest loan it has signed with the European Investment Bank, after a 2.8 billion zloty agreement in 2021.

EIB vice-president Marko Primorac stated that the funding would support the construction of a new wind farm in Poland.

The European Investment Bank said it has backed renewable energy, electricity grids, storage, energy efficiency initiatives and low-emission transport in Poland, and described itself as the largest financier behind the country’s offshore wind development.

Across its wider activity, the EIB Group dedicated nearly two-thirds of its new financing to green projects in 2025.