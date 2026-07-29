€48m in EU bank funding aims to support 2,900 EVs in Italy, Finland

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The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide €48 million in financing to Drivalia to support the rollout of around 2,900 battery electric vehicles for business customers in Italy and Finland.

The funding will be used to add approximately 2,900 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to Drivalia’s fleet through long-term rental contracts for companies and freelancers in the two countries, the EIB announced on Wednesday.

The project is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 3,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year compared with a similar fleet of petrol or diesel vehicles, based on EIB estimates.

Drivalia is part of the Crédit Agricole Auto Bank group and operates in 16 European countries with a fleet of about 216,000 vehicles.

The agreement was announced in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Drivalia chief executive Roberto Sportiello.

What Drivalia offers

Drivalia provides short-, medium- and long-term vehicle rentals, monthly car subscriptions and electric car sharing, according to the EIB.

“The adoption of electric mobility is an essential component of the energy transition in Europe,” Vigliotti said.

Sportiello stated that the financing would support the “electrification of corporate fleets in Italy and Finland.”