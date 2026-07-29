Europe’s ocean observation push aims for 35% market share by 2035

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The European Commission has launched a survey of businesses working in ocean observation technology, with responses invited by 15 September, according to information published alongside its OceanEye initiative.

OceanEye sets out an EU ambition to become a global leader in ocean observation technology and secure 35% of the global ocean technology market by 2035, the Commission said. Ocean observation technology typically includes tools such as sensors, autonomous platforms and data services used to measure and monitor ocean conditions.

The Commission said the survey is intended to gather information on the structure, performance and competitiveness of Europe’s ocean observation sector compared with international competitors, as well as challenges facing the industry. It added the survey forms part of a wider study on the competitiveness of the EU “sustainable blue economy” sector — a term used for economic activity linked to oceans and coasts with a focus on sustainability.

Companies and organisations that develop, supply or work with ocean observation technologies are being asked to take part, with the questionnaire expected to take about 15 – 20 minutes to complete, the Commission said.

Who the Commission is asking to respond

The Commission said it is seeking input from EU businesses across the ocean observation value chain, including sensor and instrument manufacturers, autonomous platform and marine robotics developers, data and data service providers, software and analytics providers, systems integrators, and other ocean observation technology developers and service providers.

Participants will receive a summary of aggregated findings, and those who consent may also be considered for case studies featuring companies from the European ocean observation sector, according to the Commission’s statement on the survey.