Nearly 28% in the EU face affordability barriers to basic holidays

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More than a quarter of people in the European Union aged 16 and over said they could not afford a week-long holiday away from home in 2025.

A total of 27.5% of the EU population reported being unable to pay for one week of annual holidays, an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared with 2024, Eurostat informed on Thursday.

The share was 7.7 percentage points lower than in 2015.

The highest proportions were recorded in Romania, where 61.4% said they could not afford a one-week holiday, followed by Greece at 46.6%. Bulgaria and Hungary both recorded 39.1%.

Lowest shares in Luxembourg, Sweden and the Netherlands

At the other end of the scale, 10.6% of people in Luxembourg reported being unable to afford a one-week holiday away from home in 2025, Eurostat said.

The figure was 12.4% in Sweden and 12.8% in the Netherlands.