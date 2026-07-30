EU governments approve €8.3b Ukraine loan that raises reform stakes

Credit: Openverse

EU governments have approved changes to the Ukraine Facility and Ukraine Plan to account for an extra €8.3 billion in financing for 2026.

The Council of the EU adopted a decision amending both the funding programme and the accompanying plan, which sets out reforms Ukraine must carry out before money is paid out, according to its latest statement released on Thursday.

The additional €8.3 billion for 2026 will be provided through the Ukraine Support Loan, which was agreed by the European Parliament and the Council in February.

The revised plan includes further reform steps, including measures on the rule of law and anti-corruption, in line with a European Commission proposal.

What the Ukraine Facility funds

The Ukraine Facility entered into force on 1 March 2024 and provides more than €50 billion in grants and loans to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation from 2024 to 2027.

Since it began, €6 billion has been disbursed as bridge financing, along with €1.89 billion in pre-financing and seven instalments totalling about €21.6 billion.