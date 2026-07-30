EU sanctions target scam centres tied to trafficking and human rights abuses

Credit: Openverse

The EU has imposed sanctions on seven people and three organisations it says are responsible for serious human rights violations linked to the operation of scam centres in Southeast Asia.

The measures cover alleged abuses including human trafficking, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment connected to compounds used to run online frauds, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday.

It described the sites as “scam centres” carrying out cryptocurrency investment scams and other fraudulent schemes.

Among those listed is Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group and its chairman Chen Zhi, described as a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that builds scam centre compounds in Cambodia and Myanmar through front companies.

Victims from different countries are trafficked or lured under false pretences, held against their will and forced to run online scams targeting people worldwide.

The EU also listed Jin Bei Group, which it said develops casinos and scam centre compounds in Cambodia, and the group’s chairman Zhu Zhongbiao.

The Council said the operations are linked to cryptocurrency investment scams and other fraudulent schemes.

Asset freezes and travel bans

Sanctions were also imposed on the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), which the Council described as a Burmese armed group controlling territory in Myanmar’s Karen State around Myawaddy on the Myanmar – Thailand border.

The DKBA is responsible for facilitating large-scale scam centres by allowing compounds to operate under its protection and enabling criminal networks to function in areas under its control, the Council said, adding that DKBA soldiers have been reported to participate in violence against victims of human trafficking trapped inside the compound.

Those listed face an asset freeze, meaning any assets held in the EU must be frozen, and EU citizens and companies are banned from making funds available to them.

The individuals are also subject to travel bans preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

The legal acts were published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Council established the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime on 7 December 2020, allowing the bloc to impose measures on individuals and entities linked to serious human rights violations such as torture, slavery and arbitrary detention.

The EU also imposed restrictive measures on 29 October 2024 against those it said were responsible for scam operations threatening peace, security and stability in Myanmar and the region.