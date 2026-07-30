EU’s Horizon Europe expands global reach as Japan joins funding programme

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Japan has officially become an associated country to Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation funding programme.

The agreement allows Japanese researchers and organisations to take part on the same terms as those from EU member states and other associated countries, including joining and leading international research consortia and receiving EU funding, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Japan is home to about 123 million people and is the most populous country associated to the programme, it added.

Negotiations on Japan’s accession were concluded by the European Commission and the Japanese government in December 2025.

Transitional arrangements have been in place since January 2026, enabling Japanese entities to apply for calls under Horizon Europe’s “Pillar II” — one of the programme’s main funding sections — and to be evaluated as prospective beneficiaries.

What Japan’s association covers

Japan’s association covers Horizon Europe Pillar II, which has a budget of €52.4 billion, the Commission said.

Pillar II funds multinational research and innovation projects focused on societal challenges including climate, energy, health and the digital economy.

Japan will contribute financially to the programme’s budget to cover the participation of Japanese entities.

Japanese participants will also continue to have access to other parts of Horizon Europe that are open to non-EU countries, including the Excellent Science pillar, Innovative Europe, and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, which support doctoral education, postdoctoral training and international research collaboration.

Horizon Europe has a total budget of €93.5 billion for the 2021–2027 period, and Japan is the 23rd country associated to the programme.