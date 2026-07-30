EU disburses €3.47b in arms aid as Ukraine conflict escalates

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has disbursed €3.47 billion to Ukraine for military equipment including drones, missiles, air defence and Gripen fighter jets.

The payment was made under the defence window of the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, with the Commission describing it in a release on Thursday as a response to Ukraine’s “urgent military needs” as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression.

The Commission stated that the latest funding covers an additional tranche under an initial plan for drone procurement, including additional drones and long-range jet-powered drones, alongside missiles and Gripen fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help “protect Ukraine’s skies” and described the support as part of a new “Drone Deal” bringing European and Ukrainian defence industries closer together.

The Commission added that more support for drones, ammunition, air defence and missiles would be approved and disbursed in the coming weeks.

Earlier payments and what the loan covers

The €3.47 billion follows earlier disbursements made in recent weeks, including €3.2 billion paid on 25 June under a dedicated Macro-Financial Assistance programme — an EU financial support tool that provides loans to partner countries — the Commission said.

Two further payments under the defence window were made after that, with €3.9 billion disbursed on 30 June 2026 and €1.1 billion on 15 July 2026.

In 2026 alone, €28.3 billion is set to be disbursed to support Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity, with the Commission expecting the allocation for the year to be finalised by September and payments to continue until the end of 2026.

The Ukraine Support Loan consists of €60 billion intended to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities and defence industrial capacity, and €30 billion in budget support to help keep the state functioning and maintain essential public services.

The EU and its member states have provided more than €220 billion in overall support to Ukraine and Ukrainians since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.