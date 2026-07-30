EU agri-food trade surplus climbs to €19.4b as UK exports decline

Credit: Unsplash

The EU’s agri-food trade surplus rose to €19.4 billion in the first five months of 2026, up €1 billion on the same period a year earlier.

EU exports of agricultural and food products totalled €96.9 billion between January and May, down 3% compared with the same period in 2025, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

Exports to the UK — the EU’s largest agri-food export market — fell by 3% in value, with cocoa products down 45% because of falling prices and cereal exports down 30% due to lower volumes.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates fell by 28% in value after the Strait of Hormuz was closed from March 2026, with exports also reduced to other Gulf countries with smaller trade flows.

By contrast, exports to Egypt increased by 36% in value, driven by wheat, while exports to Ukraine rose by 11%, with the biggest increase in spirits.

Imports down 5% as cocoa values fall

EU imports fell 5% to €77.5 billion in January to May compared with the same period last year, mainly due to lower imports of cocoa products, cereals, oilseeds and protein crops, the Commission said.

Import values from Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon and Guinea declined as cocoa prices continued to fall.

Imports from Argentina rose by 10% in value, mainly due to higher sunflower seed imports, while imports from Vietnam increased by 9% driven by higher coffee volumes.

Fruit and nuts recorded the largest increase among import categories, rising 4% in value.