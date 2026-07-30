EU Steel Regulation review could widen scope to new product categories

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The European Commission has opened an eight-week consultation on whether to expand the list of products covered by the EU Steel Regulation, which began applying on 1 July.

The Commission is seeking views from steel producers, users, traders, importers, industry associations and other stakeholders on the regulation’s “product scope” — the types of steel-related goods it covers, it announced on Thursday.

The consultation is due to run until 30 September 2026.

The EU Steel Regulation was introduced to address trade-related effects of global overcapacity on the EU steel market.

Under the rules, the EU sets free-of-duty import quotas totalling 18.3 million tonnes, with a 50% duty applied to imports that exceed those quotas.

It also introduced a “melt and pour” regime to enhance transparency — a requirement linked to where steel is originally made and cast.

Which products could be added

The Commission said it is required to assess whether the regulation should be extended to cover additional products, including tubes, pipes and hollow profiles made of cast iron, as well as certain types of wire and forged bars.

Responses will be analysed as part of a product-scope assessment, which is due to be finalised by 31 December 2026.