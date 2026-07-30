EU launches €14m initiative tackling migration, borders, security challenges abroad

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The European Commission-funded Migration Partnership Facility has opened three new calls for proposals worth a combined €14 million to support cooperation between EU member states and non-EU partner countries on migration management.

The funding is split across three areas: migration partnerships, border management and internal security, according to details published by the European Commission.

The Migration Partnerships Call has an allocation of €6 million from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and is intended to support projects with partner countries on migration and mobility policy, legal migration management, asylum policy and protection.

Applications for that call must be led by an EU public body, such as a government authority, or a private legal entity such as a non-governmental organisation, foundation or university registered in an EU member state, with a government body included as a co-applicant.

The Border Management Call has €5 million available from the Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI) for projects linked to the management and control of the EU’s external borders, including border controls, identity and travel document security in non-EU countries, and dialogue on visa issues.

Applicants for the border management funding must be a government body or an authorised agency or operator.

No deadline for submissions

The Internal Security Call has an allocation of €3 million from the Internal Security Fund (ISF) and will support actions to tackle irregular migration and migrant smuggling, combat trafficking in human beings, and build capacity to prevent and respond to migration-related crises, the Commission said.

Applications for the internal security funding must also come from a government body or an authorised agency or operator.

All three calls are open without a deadline, with concept notes accepted at any time until the funding is depleted or the calls are closed, according to the published details.

The application process has two stages — a concept note followed, if positively assessed, by a full application — and all funded actions must be implemented by 30 June 2031.